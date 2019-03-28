Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to IL
The Dodgers placed Cingrani (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Cingrani has yet to resume throwing since being shut down since mid-March with left shoulder soreness and appears set to miss more than the minimum 10 days. His absence leaves Scott Alexander as the top left-handed option out of the bullpen for Los Angeles.
