Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to Los Angeles
The Reds agreed to trade Cingrani to the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Los Angeles acquired two lefties in Cingrani and Tony Watson in the final hour leading up to the trade deadline. Cingrani enjoyed a surprising amount of success as a starter in 2013 after breaking into the majors, but his heavy reliance on the fastball quickly caught up to him. While he's held lefties to a .219/.305/.407 line for his career, Cingrani has struggled out of the bullpen over the past several seasons and has been hit hard by same-handed hitters this year (.293/.326/.829).
