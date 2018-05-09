Cingrani was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with left shoulder inflammation.

It's unclear when Cingrani picked up the injury, but it's apparently bothersome enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. He'll be eligible to return May 19, but it's not yet known if the southpaw will be ready to go by then. The 28-year-old owns a 5.79 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through 14 innings this season. Scott Alexander was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move and will serve as the team's primary left-handed reliever while Cingrani is sidelined.