Cingrani was placed on the 10-day DL due to a left shoulder strain, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Cingrani suffered a shoulder injury during Wednesday's game, as the left-hander exited the outing after walking the first batter he faced. The Dodgers have yet to announce the severity of his injury but that will likely be cleared up in the coming days. In his place, Pedro Baez and Edward Paredes were recalled from the minors and Caleb Ferguson was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.