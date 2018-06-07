Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Lands on DL
Cingrani was placed on the 10-day DL due to a left shoulder strain, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.
Cingrani suffered a shoulder injury during Wednesday's game, as the left-hander exited the outing after walking the first batter he faced. The Dodgers have yet to announce the severity of his injury but that will likely be cleared up in the coming days. In his place, Pedro Baez and Edward Paredes were recalled from the minors and Caleb Ferguson was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Felt sharp pain in shoulder•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Exits with trainer•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Reinstated from DL on Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Expects to be activated Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to shelf with shoulder injury•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Available for Game 2•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...