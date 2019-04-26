Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Nearing rehab stint
Cingrani (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday and is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Cingrani noted that Friday is the best he's felt since going on the injured list, which is positive news for the Dodgers. He'll likely need at least a few rehab outings before rejoining the big-league club.
