Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Notches first hold with new club
Cingrani struck out both of the batters he faced on his way to his first hold with the Dodgers in Thursday's win over the Reds.
The veteran southpaw has now turned in two clean appearances with four strikeouts since his ugly debut with his new club (three earned runs) on Aug. 3. He is currently competing with Tony Watson -- who is experiencing his own struggles in Dodger blue -- for the right to serve as the club's top left-handed option out of the bullpen. Until he earns manager Dave Roberts' trust to work late innings, Cingrani and his 5.88 ERA remains a fringe fantasy option in holds leagues.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to Los Angeles•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Disastrous July for southpaw•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Pitching well since DL stint•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Returns from injury Tuesday•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Completes second rehab appearance•
-
Reds' Tony Cingrani: Tosses scoreless rehab outing•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...