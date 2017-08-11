Cingrani struck out both of the batters he faced on his way to his first hold with the Dodgers in Thursday's win over the Reds.

The veteran southpaw has now turned in two clean appearances with four strikeouts since his ugly debut with his new club (three earned runs) on Aug. 3. He is currently competing with Tony Watson -- who is experiencing his own struggles in Dodger blue -- for the right to serve as the club's top left-handed option out of the bullpen. Until he earns manager Dave Roberts' trust to work late innings, Cingrani and his 5.88 ERA remains a fringe fantasy option in holds leagues.