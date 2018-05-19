Cingrani (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Nationals, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Cingrani only required a minimum 10-day stay on the DL after going down with left shoulder inflammation last week. He will be available out of the bullpen immediately upon his arrival, which is optimal since there's a good chance he will be utilized this weekend due to Friday's postponement. Over 18 appearances this season, Cingrani has posted a 5.79 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 22:4 K:BB across 14 innings.