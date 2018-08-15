Cingrani (shoulder) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

This is simply procedural, as Cingrani has already missed more than 60 days while recovering from a shoulder injury. The southpaw received a cortisone shot in his shoulder earlier in the month but remains without a timetable for his return. Hyun-Jin Ryu was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list in a corresponding roster move.

