Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Shut down with shoulder soreness
Cingrani has been shut down with left shoulder soreness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It is a recurrence of an issue he experienced last season and it will sideline him past Opening Day. He received medication and will not throw for two weeks while undergoing more treatment. Scott Alexander will now carry a heavy load as the Dodgers' clear top left-handed reliever to start the season.
