Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Suffers setback Monday
Cingrani (shoulder) felt something in his shoulder last week and has been shut down, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Cingrani was originally expected to miss the minimum after landing on the disabled list with a rotator cuff strain earlier in the month, but the southpaw is now without a timetable for his return after suffering a setback during his rehab.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Expected to miss minimum•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Lands on DL•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Felt sharp pain in shoulder•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Exits with trainer•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Reinstated from DL on Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Expects to be activated Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start