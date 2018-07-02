Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Throws bullpen session
Cingrani (shoulder) tossed off the mound during a bullpen session Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This marked the first time Cingrani was back on a raised surface since suffering a setback in his rehab a couple weeks ago. Look for him to throw another bullpen or simulated game in the coming days, after which an estimated return date should begin to come into focus.
