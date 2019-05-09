Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Throws scoreless inning in Triple-A
Cingrani (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Cingrani continues to progress, as this scoreless outing comes on the heels of two successful rehab appearances with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. He threw 15 pitches in this outing and emerged without any setbacks, so a return to the Dodgers' bullpen could be in the cards soon. Cingrani has been shut down since March after a recurrence of the left shoulder injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of last season.
