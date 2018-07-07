Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Tosses another bullpen
Cingrani (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Cingrani completed his second bullpen of the week after completing a throwing session Monday. Following Friday's bullpen, he'll head to Arizona to continue rehabbing. The exact timetable for his return remains unclear.
