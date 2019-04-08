Cingrani (shoulder) has been pain-free while throwing off flat ground from 120 feet at extended spring training in recent days, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers shut down Cingrani for two weeks late in the spring after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, and the respite has apparently proved effective. Cingrani should be ready to throw a bullpen session at some point this week and remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list at some point in the back half of April.