Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Ups throwing distance
Cingrani (shoulder) has been pain-free while throwing off flat ground from 120 feet at extended spring training in recent days, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers shut down Cingrani for two weeks late in the spring after he was diagnosed with a left shoulder impingement, and the respite has apparently proved effective. Cingrani should be ready to throw a bullpen session at some point this week and remains on track to return from the 10-day injured list at some point in the back half of April.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Heads to IL•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Shut down with shoulder soreness•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Easing into spring action•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Agrees to deal with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Allows three baserunners•
-
Dodgers' Tony Cingrani: Expects to be activated Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal