The Dodgers activated Gonsolin (back) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Gonsolin will start Wednesday against the Marlins in his season debut with the Dodgers. The right-hander began the season on the IL with a back injury but is ready to roll after collecting a 3.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 14 innings covering four rehab outings. Gonsolin went five frames and threw 79 pitches in his last start, so he should be capable of throwing around 90 pitches Wednesday.
