The Dodgers activated Gonsolin (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Pirates.

Los Angeles placed first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo (calf) on the 10-day IL and transferred reliever Scott Alexander (shoulder) to the 60-day IL to clear room for Gonsolin on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster, respectively. After tossing 3.2 innings (60 pitches) in his third and final rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City last week, Gonsolin could be subject to a workload restriction in his first start with the Dodgers of 2021. The right-hander was a key piece of the Los Angeles rotation in 2020, logging a 2.31 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 8.9 K/9 in nine outings (eight starts).