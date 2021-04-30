Gonsolin (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Gonsolin made the Dodgers' Opening Day roster but landed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation before he got the chance to make his season debut. An attempt to start his throwing program in mid-April was halted due to continued soreness, but he's making progress again now. The Dodgers have yet to provide a clear timetable for his return.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Begins throwing program•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Soreness delays bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Still experiencing soreness•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Heads to IL with inflamed shoulder•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Starting season in bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Bolstering bid for rotation spot•