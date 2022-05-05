Gonsolin (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Giants, tossing five innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five.

Brandon Crawford got to Gonsolin for a second-inning solo home run, but that was the only tally the Giants were able to record against him Wednesday. The right-hander again didn't go very deep in the outing -- he hasn't thrown more than 83 pitches in a start this season -- but he hung around long enough to earn his second victory. Gonsolin has taken full advantage of his opportunity to begin the season in the rotation, registering a 1.64 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 22 innings despite a less promising 18:9 K:BB. He's tentatively slated to make his next start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.