Gonsolin (shoulder) will throw three innings in a simulated game during the middle of the upcoming week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin appears to be progressing as he works his way back to the big-league squad. He reportedly threw a two-inning bullpen last week, and his upcoming three-frame session will be another step in the right direction. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Gonsolin could be activated once he's stretched out to four innings, so his return is on the horizon but not imminent.