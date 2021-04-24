Gonsolin (shoulder) began a throwing program at the Dodgers' alternate training site Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Gonsolin attempted to start throwing two weeks ago but was still feeling too much soreness in his shoulder. He's still in the early stages, throwing long toss but not yet advancing to mound work, so it will still be a while before he's ready to return to the active roster.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Soreness delays bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Still experiencing soreness•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Heads to IL with inflamed shoulder•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Starting season in bullpen•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Bolstering bid for rotation spot•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Struggles as opener•