Gonsolin didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings while striking out three.

The right-hander didn't walk a batter, but he did plunk Dee Gordon with a pitch, and Gonsolin left the game in line for his first win until Jake McGee and Scott Alexander combined to give up Seattle's lone run in the seventh. Gonsolin has yet to allow a run in 14.2 innings over three starts this season, posting a 0.55 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB, but if the Dodgers return to a five-man rotation he could be the odd man out despite his success so far.