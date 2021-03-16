Gonsolin has pitched six scoreless innings over three outings this spring, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out seven.

Gonsolin has been nearly perfect thus far in Cactus League play as he makes his case to be included in the Dodgers' starting rotation. The right-hander has posted a 2.60 ERA (3.02 FIP) and 0.92 WHIP through 86.2 big-league innings, which would guarantee him a starting role in almost any other big-league rotation. Los Angeles has a wealth of starting pitching talent, so Gonsolin could open the campaign in the bullpen. However, Juan Toribio of MLB.com notes that veteran starter David Price is being looked at as a multi-inning relief option, perhaps opening a door for Gonsolin to start.