Gonsolin (forearm) struck out two over two scoreless innings Tuesday in his rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He allowed one hit and no walks in the 27-pitch appearance.

Though Gonsolin looked sharp in his first game action in more than a month, his light pitch count means he likely won't be ready to handle a typical starter's workload if the Dodgers choose to activate him from the 15-day injured list rather than having him make another rehab appearance. Since the Dodgers have already secured the top seed in the National League playoffs and won't open their postseason schedule until Oct. 11, Gonsolin will still have just under two weeks to build up his pitch count through Los Angeles' remaining regular-season games and/or simulated games.