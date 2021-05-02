Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gonsolin (shoulder) is being built up as a starter and is about 3-to-4 weeks from being available, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old will need to be built up to about five innings and 75 pitches before being available, which will take a few weeks after he was forced to delay the start of his throwing program in mid-April. Gonsolin figures to go on a minor-league rehab assignment and could be a rotation option for the Dodgers once cleared, depending on the severity of Dustin May's arm injury.