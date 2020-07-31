Gonsolin was officially called up from the alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Friday at Arizona, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old didn't make the Opening Day roster but will step into the rotation Friday with Alex Wood (shoulder) and Clayton Kershaw (back) battling injuries. Gonsolin impressed in his first taste of major-league action in 2019 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB over 40 innings. The outing is likely only a spot start, since Kershaw may be able to rejoin the rotation within the next few days.