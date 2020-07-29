Gonsolin is being considered to start at Arizona on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

With Alex Wood (shoulder) moved to the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the Dodgers have a hole in their rotation for Friday's road tilt against the Diamondbacks. Manager Dave Roberts named four candidates to fill in as a starter, and Gonsolin may be the favorite given that he is the only pitcher among the group with major-league experience. The right-hander fared well in 40 innings with the Dodgers last season, going 4-2 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB.