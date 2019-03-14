Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Catches eye of skipper
Gonsolin could help the Dodgers in the big leagues this season, per manager Dave Roberts, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This was obvious without Roberts saying anything, but it is nice to see the hard-throwing righty made a positive impression in camp. Given the Dodgers' rotation depth, Gonsolin would likely break in as a reliever, where he could be dominant. He will still be developed as a starter long term.
