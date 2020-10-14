Gonsolin allowed five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings Tuesday as he was charged with the loss in Game 2 of the NLCS against Atlanta.

Gonsolin started Game 2 on short notice and held Atlanta's potent offense in check over the first three innings. However, he faltered over the fourth and fifth innings prior to his removal. The right-hander was forced to settle for the loss in his first postseason appearance, but he had a relatively high strikeout rate during his start. It's unclear whether Gonsolin could start later in the postseason.