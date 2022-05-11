Gonsolin (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up one hit and four walks over five scoreless innings in an 11-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't exactly sharp, tossing 49 of 84 pitches before exiting, but Pittsburgh couldn't make much solid contact against Gonsolin and his offense handed him a 2-0 lead before he even stepped on the mound. He's lasted six frames only once in six starts and his 21.1 percent strikeout rate is a career low, but Gonsolin's still managed to post a 1.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 27 innings.