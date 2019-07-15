Triple-A Oklahoma City reinstated Gonsolin (hamstring) from the 7-day injured list Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Gonsolin is scheduled to start for the affiliate Monday after being shut down for the past two weeks with a strained left hamstring. Over 29.2 innings at Triple-A this season, Gonsolin has posted a 3.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB.

