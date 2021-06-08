Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Tuesday that Gonsolin (shoulder) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

It was reported Sunday that the Dodgers were expected to activate Gonsolin to make his 2021 debut Wednesday. Roberts confirmed that the right-hander will take the ball during Game 2 of the three-game set, though it's not yet known how the club will make room for him on the 26-man and 40-man rosters. Gonsolin posted a strong 2.31 ERA and 0.84 WHIP across 46.2 innings last season.