Gonsolin is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Since Los Angeles had two off days this week, manager Dave Roberts didn't immediately commit to having Gonsolin pick up his start this week, but he'll end up staying on turn in the rotation. He's been sharp through his first four starts this season, submitting a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB across 17 innings.