Manager Dave Roberts announced Thursday that Gonsolin is currently considered available out of the bullpen, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Although Roberts said Gonsolin is available out of the bullpen if needed, the right-hander seems to be a strong candidate to start Sunday's game against the Astros. Gonsolin holds a stellar 0.76 ERA across 23.2 innings pitched on the campaign.
