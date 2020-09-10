Manager Dave Roberts announced Thursday that Gonsolin will be considered available out of the bullpen, at least until the club determines the status of Walker Buehler (blister), Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Gonsolin remains a strong candidate to start Sunday's tilt with Houston, but Roberts said he is currently considered a bullpen option for Saturday. The Dodgers' pitching plans remain in somewhat of a limbo, with it being unclear when Buehler will be able to make his next start.