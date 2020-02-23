Gonsolin is being considered for a relief role to open the season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though Gonsolin started the Dodgers' first spring training game -- he tossed one scoreless inning in a victory -- he is competing with a host of hurlers for the final slot in the team's Opening Day rotation. While fellow rookie Dustin May is viewed as a starter and will likely begin the season in the majors (per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com), Gonsolin's role is more flexible and could include time out of the bullpen. It may take some time to see how things shake out as spring training progresses.