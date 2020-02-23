Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Could make team as reliever
Gonsolin is being considered for a relief role to open the season, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though Gonsolin started the Dodgers' first spring training game -- he tossed one scoreless inning in a victory -- he is competing with a host of hurlers for the final slot in the team's Opening Day rotation. While fellow rookie Dustin May is viewed as a starter and will likely begin the season in the majors (per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com), Gonsolin's role is more flexible and could include time out of the bullpen. It may take some time to see how things shake out as spring training progresses.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Starting spring opener•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Left off roster for NLDS•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Sharp in relief appearance•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Set to pitch two innings Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Could pitch in relief in playoffs•
-
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Not making scheduled start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...