Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Could pitch in relief in playoffs
Gonsolin is being considered for a postseason bullpen role, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Gonsolin was originally scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, but the Dodgers decided to bring him out of the bullpen instead in preparation for his possible postseason role. Gonsolin responded by allowing two runs on one hit in two innings and walking three batters while picking up a pair of strikeouts and was charged with a blown save. If the 25-year-old makes the postseason roster, he would most likely be used in a piggyback situation in a potential fourth game, as the Dodgers seem committed to forgoing a traditional starter should the NLDS stretch that far.
