Gonsolin has been diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and will not make his Cactus League start as scheduled Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin rolled his ankle while doing fielding drills Monday. The Dodgers are calling the right-hander day-to-day, but he was spotted with a noticeable limp at the team's spring training complex. Manager Dave Roberts believes Gonsolin is built up enough that this shouldn't affect his availability for Opening Day. He's currently not scheduled to have any imaging done, although that could change depending on how he progresses in the coming days.