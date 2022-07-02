Gonsolin (10-0) allowed a run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Padres.

Gonsolin was both dominant and efficient, needing 92 pitches (73 strikes) to get through his longest start of the season. Only a Trent Grisham solo shot blemished his line in this one, which saw Gonsolin become the first National League pitcher to reach 10 wins this year. He's posted an excellent 1.54 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB through 81.2 innings in his 15 starts. The right-hander will look to keep up his strong play in a projected home start versus the Rockies next week.