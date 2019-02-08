Gonsolin was invited to the Dodgers' big-league camp on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gonsolin made nine starts at the Double-A level last season, recording a 2.44 ERA while striking out 27.2 percent of opposing batters for Tulsa. He's unlikely to be in serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot but could have a shot to debut later in the year should he continue to impress in the minors.