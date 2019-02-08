Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Earns camp invite
Gonsolin was invited to the Dodgers' big-league camp on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gonsolin made nine starts at the Double-A level last season, recording a 2.44 ERA while striking out 27.2 percent of opposing batters for Tulsa. He's unlikely to be in serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot but could have a shot to debut later in the year should he continue to impress in the minors.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Player Rankings: 1-10
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 1-10 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 11-20
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 21-30
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 21-30 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 31-40
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 31-40 in our consensus...