Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Earns first career win
Gonsolin (1-1) allowed two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings Monday, striking out seven batters and earning the win over St. Louis.
Gonsolin dominated the Cardinals on Monday, allowing just one runner to reach scoring position. The rookie right-hander now owns a solid 13:1 K:BB over his fist 14 MLB innings. With Hyun-Jin Ryu (neck) and Ross Stripling (biceps) both expected to return from the injured list sometime around this weekend, Gonsolin may not get another turn in the rotation during this big-league stint.
More News
