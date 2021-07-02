Gonsolin (1-0) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Nationals after tossing three innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits and three walks while fanning four. He also tossed a wild pitch.

Gonsolin operated out of the bullpen after the two opening hurlers, Victor Gonzalez and Phil Bickford, combined to pitch the opening frame. The right-hander earned his first win of the season and while he's yet to pitch more than four complete innings in any of his appearances, he's been limiting the damage and owns a 2.81 ERA across 16 innings of work. He's slated to take the mound next week on the road against the Marlins.