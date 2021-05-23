Gonsolin (shoulder) tossed three scoreless frames in his rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He gave up one hit (a double) and struck out three while walking none over his 38-pitch appearance.

The Dodgers initially planned for Gonsolin to cover only two innings in his first rehab outing, but because he was economical with his pitch count over the initial two frames, he was allowed to work an extra inning. Gonsolin looked about as sharp as the Dodgers could have hoped in his first game action of the season, and he should be cleared to push his pitch count above 50 when he makes his second rehab start later this week. Gonsolin appears on track to return from the 60-day injured list and join the big-league rotation at some point in early June.