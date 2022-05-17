Gonsolin (4-0) earned the win over Arizona on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Gonsolin picked up his second quality start of the campaign, tying his season high in innings and racking up his highest strikeout total of 2022. The right-hander gave the Dodgers 92 pitches, helping to conserve the bullpen near the tail end of a stretch of 14 games in 12 days. Gonsolin has been excellent for Los Angeles this season, posting a perfect 4-0 record while compiling a 1.64 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 33 innings. His 30:15 K:BB isn't ideal, but he's giving up so few hits that the walks haven't been much of a hindrance thus far.