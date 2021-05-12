Gonsolin (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch two innings against live hitters this week, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 26-year-old is building up as a starter after being shut down from throwing in early April. Gonsolin should receive a look in the starting rotation once fully cleared with Dustin May (elbow) lost for the season.
