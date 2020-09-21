Gonsolin (1-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out 10.

Gonsolin appeared to be on his way to a dominant outing after striking out each of the first six Rockies he faced. The right-hander ran into trouble in the fourth, however, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. He bounced back to finish the start with a three up, three down fifth. Despite falling to 1-2, Gonsolin has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers this season, posting a robust 1.77 ERA and 40:7 K:BB across 40.2 innings. He's slated to make his final regular-season start Saturday against the Angels.