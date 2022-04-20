Gonsolin (1-0) earned the win Wednesday against Atlanta after allowing one hit with three walks and three strikeouts across six scoreless innings.

The right-hander gave up only one run over his first two starts of the season, but he finally pitched deep enough Wednesday to pick up his first victory. Gonsolin threw 83 pitches as he continues to build up to a full starter's workload and has a 0.69 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 13 frames this year. He lines up for a start early next week against the Diamondbacks on the road.