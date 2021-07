Gonsolin will follow opener Victor Gonzalez against the Nationals on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin has topped out at four innings since returning from the injured list in early June, so following an opener could provide a better opportunity to qualify for a potential victory. The right-hander has pitched well enough despite the shorter starts with a 2.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB across 13 innings.