Gonsolin (2-2) earned the win Saturday against the Angels. He allowed four runs on seven hits while fanning six across six innings.

Gonsolin gave up a season-worst four runs in his final start of the regular season, but he still earned the win as the offense backed him up. Gonsolin ends the regular season with a 2.31 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP in nine appearances (eight starts), besting what he did during the 2019 season when he posted a 2.93 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP across 11 appearances (six starts).