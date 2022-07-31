Gonsolin (12-1) allowed three runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Gonsolin limited the damage to the third inning, when he gave up a solo home run to Brian Serven and a two-run single to Randal Grichuk. Gonsolin did well enough to earn his first win in his last three starts. He still has a 2.41 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 96:28 K:BB across 104.2 innings in 19 starts this year, but the shine is coming off as the right-hander has surrendered 12 runs in his last 16 innings. He'll look to steer out of the skid in his next projected start, currently scheduled to be a home start versus the Padres next weekend.