Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Goes four innings
Gonsolin gave up one run on five hits and no walks while striking out two through four innings in a no-decision against the Braves on Sunday.
Gonsolin was expected to have his pitch count limited, and he was removed after only 72 pitches and a solid four-inning performance. The 25-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and a 15:1 K:BB through 18 innings this season. Gonsolin will make his next start Saturday against the Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
